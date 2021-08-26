Togbe Ghana To Organise Clean-Up Exercise On Sunday

Ewe reggae/dancehall artiste, Togbe Ghana, will on Sunday, August 29 embark on beach cleaning exercises at the South Labadi Estate Beach in Accra to promote tourism as well as reduce plastic waste along the beaches from 9am to 11am.

According to Togbe Ghana, who is an advocate for the promotion of good sanitation practices among citizens, his decision to organise the clean-up exercise was to raise awareness on the effect of plastic waste on marine life.

During the clean-up exercise, Togbe Ghana is expected to use the event to educate Ghanaians on the need to keep their various homes and surroundings as well as communities clean.

He mentioned that there would be free cleaning materials including gloves, wheel barrows as well as food and drinks among others for all those who will participate in the clean-up exercise and support his recycling project.

BEATWAVES gathered that a number of personalities including stakeholders in the creative arts industry, traditional leaders, and Christian leaders among others are expected to participate in the clean-up exercise which is being sponsored by Mondo4africa, Prooceans and Togbe Ghana Foundation.

He, however, called on the government, individuals and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support the clean-up exercise to help reduce plastic waste in the country.

