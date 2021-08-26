Rita Queen Honoured

Rita Queen

‘He reigns’ song, which was released last year by gospel musician Rita Queen, known in real life as Rita Nkansah, has been adjudged the Gospel Song of the Year at the 2021 edition of the Adonko Ghana Music Awards-USA.

The singer beat off competition from a category that was made up of other talents such as Basil Larkai, Bra Collins, Nana Adwoa, Millicent Yankey, Humphrey Tettey, Herty Corgie, and Melody Frempong.

Reacting to the win, Rita Queen said she gives the glory to God Almighty for not disappointing her in her request to preach His word through music.

In addition, she thanked the organisers of the awards scheme for recognising her efforts and her contribution to the growth of the gospel music industry.

She explained that her progress in the music industry is as a result of massive support from her fans, and further thanked Ghanaians and everyone for the encouragement.

“My church here in the US has been phenomenonal, they never allowed me to do it alone, they rallied behind me. I remember during the voting time, they really showed me love and I say God bless them. ‘He Reigns’ was my first professional project in 2020, earlier I thought I wouldn’t be able to do it but it has been amazing,” she disclosed.

She further hinted at releasing an album soon, and so called on players within the gospel music industry to support her as she attain new heights.

“It has been of great experience, a lot learnt, a lot achieved and many more things are expected ahead. It hasn’t been of regret and I’m hopeful no regret would ever come my way,” she added.

‘He Reigns’ was produced by Pee Gh with song arrangement done by Bliss Awortwe, with Gifty Karikari and Bernice Mensah providing support as backers during the production of the song.

The event, which took place last Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Claridge A. Radisson Hotel in Atlantic City was organised to celebrate the works of Ghanaian musicians based in Ghana and the United States of America.