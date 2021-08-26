‘Don’t Believe Every Headline You Read’

Joyce Akosua Twene

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, Joyce Akosua Twene, popularly known as Joyce Blessing, has entreated her fans not to believe everything they read about her online.

According to Joyce Blessing, in an interview with Accra FM radio monitored by BEATWAVES, she has on many occasions been taken aback by some of the headlines written about her which are mostly fake, saying these writers do this passionately because they’ve realised Ghanaians love to read fake and negative stories.

The gospel musician who shot to fame in 2013 with her hit song ‘Monko Moakyi’, a single from her Heavy Price album, pleaded with her loyal fans to ignore fake stories about her in the media.

Joyce Blessing, who won six awards at the Ghana Gospel Industry Awards organised by Adom FM, revealed that the media put out such stories to draw traffic to their various websites.

She, however, indicated that she had developed a thick skin against fake news about her in the media, adding that she is not bothered about them anymore.

“The things you hear about people on social media, you will realise they are not true when you get closer to them in person,” she said.

Despite the negative aspect of social media, Joyce Blessing noted that those using social media to destroy her image should rather use it to promote her songs.

“Social media has been helpful to me in terms of promotions but the same platform has been used by others to tarnish people’s image, but as an artiste, if you’re mature, you will realise you don’t have to respond to everything written about you on social media,” she pointed out.

Joyce Blessing made her first entry into the ultimate Ghana Music Awards in 2014 where she grabbed nominations for Gospel Song of the Year, Best Female Vocal Performance, Gospel Artiste of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Collaboration of the Year categories, with her ‘Heavy Price’ album which she won the Best Gospel Album of the year.

In April 2017, she released ‘Agyebum’ album which earned her several nominations in the 2017 National Gospel Awards, where she won the Best Praise Song of the Year Award and again won an award at the 2017 4syte Music Video Awards for the Best Gospel Music Video of the Year with her visuals shot for the ‘Lord’s Prayer’.

In 2019, Joyce Blessing had nominations for Hippo Music Awards based in Uganda and six nominations at MAWA 2019 in Nigeria, and won an award with her latest ‘Repent’ single at Maranatha Global Worship Music Awards In Kenya.

She currently has 24 awards and six albums to her credit.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke