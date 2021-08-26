‘Prepare Very Well For Africa’

Isaac Tetteh (TT Brothers)

President of Uncle T United FC, a Prampram based Division One side, Isaac Tetteh (TT Brothers), has charged Hearts of Oak to be armed to the teeth for Africa.

The Phobians emerged winners in the last league, to end over a decade trophy famine and making them Ghana’s representatives for this year’s CAF Champions League.

And to the former key Hearts of Oak management member, the responsibility comes with adequate planning, commitment and preparation.

He admonished the team saying, “The terrain is a tough one but with adequate preparation and commitment, l strongly believe they can go far.

“I am urging the entire Rainbow family – management, technical, playing body, supporters and all to execute their respective roles with precision and l know that will ensure a good representation.

“They should remain focused, eschew complacency in all departments and approach seriousness to all their games.”

TT Brothers played a key role when Hearts dominated Africa in the 2000s – winning the Champions League, Confederations Cup as well as the Super Cup.

Hearts of Oak have been pitted against Guinean side Club Industriel de Kamsar in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that each member of the playing body has been rewarded with $5,000 by board chairman Togbe Afede for winning the league as well as the FA Cup.

