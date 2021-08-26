Kane Confirms Spurs Stay

Harry Kane

Harry Kane has accepted he is staying at Tottenham Hotspur, confirming that he “will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success” this season, despite last week believing he had been on the receiving end of broken promises by the club.

The England captain’s protracted move to Manchester City has become the biggest transfer saga of the summer.

But the Spurs striker has drawn a line under the episode to concentrate on the season ahead with Tottenham.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, the 28-year-old confirmed that he will remain in north London this season by writing: “It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS.”

Tottenham manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, expressed his delight at Kane’s news, stating later on Wednesday: “Great news, great news. Fantastic news for everybody. Since Harry joined us, he has been working so this is what we value. His attitude in training session has been great… so it is finished.”

The Portuguese added that Kane is in contention to play in the second leg of their Europa Conference league tie against Pacos de Ferreira.

“It’s finished, Harry is going to be with us. He is an option for tomorrow. It is great news for everybody. We are all very happy one of the best players in the world. Delighted to have one more option for the season ahead of us.”