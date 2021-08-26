Jorginho Is Player Of The Year

Jorginho

Chelsea star, Jorginho, will beat N’Golo Kante and Kevin De Bruyne to be named UEFA’s Player the Year, according to leaks in the Italian media.

The midfielder is up against his team-mate Kante and Manchester City playmaker De Bruyne for the award after UEFA whittled down their shortlist to three contenders.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, who won it last year, were both overlooked as the three Premier League players got the nod – and now reports claim it will be Jorginho who will take home the highly-coveted gong.

Tuttomercatoweb report that sources close to UEFA have told them Jorginho will be named the winner at today’s Champions League draw in Istanbul after beating off competition from Kante and De Bruyne.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a sensational campaign in Europe last season and played an instrumental role in helping Chelsea claim Champions League glory.

Jorginho and Kante’s partnership was a huge strength for Chelsea as they went on to lift the trophy against the odds after defeating Manchester City in last season’s final in Porto.

The Chelsea midfielder’s year got even better when two months later he won the European Championship with Italy after playing in every match.

He is now set to be rewarded for his sublime performances over the past 12 months by being named the best player in the Champions League for last season, which will boost his hopes of also claiming the prestigious Ballon d’Or.