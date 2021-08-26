Invest In Amateur Boxing…Takyi Tells Corporate Ghana

Takyi (3rd L) with KK Sarpong and other officials of GBA

Ghana’s sole Olympics medalist, Samuel Takyi, has appealed passionately to the corporate world to invest in amateur boxing in the country.

The 20-year-old, whose effort earned Ghana’s only medal at the just-ended Olympics in Tokyo, presented his memento to management of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and thanked them for their unflinching support for amateur boxing.

On Tuesday, the boxer together with the leadership of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) called on the Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, KK Sarpong, and said the company’s decision to sponsor the ‘Bukom Fist of Fury’ prepared him for the Tokyo Olympics.

Takyi said, “I would like to call on other corporate entities to invest in amateur boxing to help Ghana produce more medalists in the future.

“I want to thank you for your continuous efforts in ensuring amateur boxers in the country remain competitive.

“Most amateur fighters had the chance to be active through your sponsorship which helped the competition a lot.”

Black Bombers coach, Kwasi Ofori Asare, said the ‘Bukom Fist of Fury’ boxing competition offered his three Olympians the opportunity to have adequate preparation for the Olympics.

“The ‘Fist of Fury’ really helped the team to stay active and it is one of the competitions that got the best out of them. We can only be grateful for your support,” Asare stated.

The GNPC CEO advised Takyi to continue working hard for greater heights after the Olympics, adding, “You have to set your eyes high and look forward to bringing more honours for yourself and Ghana.

“We are glad to have supported the ‘Fist of Fury’, especially when something positive (Olympics Bronze medal) came out of it in the end.”

A consultant to the ‘Bukom Fist of Fury’, Moses Foh-Amoaning said, “We believe that you will continue to sponsor the competition to enable us produce more Takyis in the future.

“It is my wish that this year’s budget would be increased so we can develop more boxing talents for the future.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum