Methodist Church Ghana Ordains 52 New Ministers

Most Rev Dr Boafo greeting the newly ordained ministers

The Methodist Church Ghana has ordained 52 new ministers to preach God’s word and administer the sacrament.

The Ministers, comprising 45 males and seven females, underwent six years of training by the church before being ordained.

The ordination service was held at the multipurpose auditorium of the University of Development Studies (UDS) Tamale, in the Northern Region.

Presiding Bishop, Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo admonished the newly-ordained Ministers to ‘teach sound theology’.

He cautioned them against misleading people saying, “You are going to nourish the people. You must remember that you are going as God’s servant after His own heart.”

Most Rev. Dr. Boafo said being ordained brings one in line. “It means that you are now ready to conform to our rules, to conform to what we believe. That is why we have ordained you. If you are aspiring for your own prestige, then you are in the wrong place. If you are here for power, you are in the wrong place,” he said.

He spoke against the inauspicious activities of some pastors who are more interested in promoting themselves rather than God stating, “many so-called pastors are giving reasons for people to ask questions about the integrity of pastors” calling on the newly ordained ministers to live above reproach.

He added his voice to the debate on LGBTQI practices saying the Church abhors same-sex marriages but loves the people, who are into such practices.

He said “we abhor gayism or same-sex marriages but the people, who are in it we love them” calling on members of the Church to “Speak to them gently and compel the sinners to come home. Embrace them and bring them home because Jesus loves them.”

