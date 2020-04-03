Tonto Dikeh Supporting 5,000 Nigerians With Food

Renowned Nigerian actress, Tonto Charity Dikeh, and her Foundation are collaborating with non-profit body, Prosperity For Africa, to provide food aid to thousands of Nigerians desperately in need due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Major cities in Nigeria are on a lockdown and Ms Dikeh believes it is time to step up and help the needy.

As such, the collaboration has given birth to what is now termed Raw Food Bank.

The Raw Food Bank initiative seeks to reach out to an estimated 5,000 Nigerians who might not be able to afford to stock up.

“The reality is that a good number of the general populace struggling with basic needs, and this pandemic season is critical for them, and this inspired the Raw Food Bank Drive by the Tonto Dikeh Foundation,” Ms Dikeh wrote on her official Instagram account.

She said items to be donated include: 400 bags of 25kg, 50kg and 100kg Rice, 300 cans of tomatoes, 10,000 bags of pure water, 10,000 cartons of noodles, 10,000 loaves of bread, 130 bags of rice, 130 bags of beans, 2,000 multivitamin, 2,000 immune booster, 10,000 milk for infants.

This initiative is aimed at helping the common man, and the Tonto Dikeh Foundation is committed to selfless acts in these perilous times, she added.

By Melvin Tarlue