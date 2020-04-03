Akufo-Addo Hosts Parties Over Covid-19

President Akufo-Addo today met with leadership of the various political parties to deliberate on the coronavirus situation in Ghana.

The meeting took place at the Jubilee House on April 3, 2020, a day that saw confirmed coronavirus cases in Ghana rising to 205.

The parties included the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Convention People’s Party (CPP), National Democratic Party (NDP), the People’s National Convention (PNC), the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The meeting afforded them the opportunity to exchange information, and, more than anything else, to agree on the measures that they can take as political leaders to ensure the unity of the nation in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

By Melvin Tarlue