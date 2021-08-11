Top Model Aisha Med Welcomes Beautiful Baby Girl

Aisha Med

Ghanaian international model, Aisha Med is now a mother as she has been taken delivery of a beautiful baby girl.

DGN sources say she has put to bed as far back as June 29, 2021 but she kept her good news from the public until now.

Announcing the delivery of her little Princess on Instagram on Monday, Aisha wrote; “This new chapter of my life means a lot to me. It came with a perfect gift which I will cherish forever. Welcome my lil princess Aarya-Fajr.“

Aisha has been modelling since 2008. She got signed to a Romanian-based modelling agency called MRA some years later, and has since been doing well out there.

In 2017, the Romanian-based model got married to the love of her life, Dragos Sabadac and they have since been a happy couple.

It however took them four years to welcome their first bundle of joy.

By Francis Addo