Top MPs Who Didn’t Win NPP Primaries

Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee Dr. Mark Assibey Yeboah has lost the NPP primary in his constituency.

Chairman of Parliament’s Communications Committee Fredrick Opare Ansah has lost.

Chairman of Parliament’s Education Committee William Quaitoo has lost.

Chairman of Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee Ben Abdallah has lost.

Chairman of Parliament’s Government Assurances Committee Collins Owusu Amankwaah has lost.

Chairman of Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committe Alex Agyekum has lost.

Also,

Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Agriculture Committee Abraham Odoom has lost.

Vice chairman of Parliament’s Roads Committee Kofi Brako has lost.

Vice chairman of Parliament’s Trade and Industry Committee Ato Panford has lost.