NaCCA Boss Beats Incumbent Kwesimintsim MP

Dr Prince Armah

The Executive Secretary of National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Dr Prince Armah, has won the Kwesimintsim Constituency primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He beat the incumbent Member of Parliament, Joe Mensah.

Results from eight electoral areas had Dr. Armah polling 222 votes while Mr Mensah who was pushing for his second term in Parliament polled 167 votes.

Dr Armah was once an Assembly Member for Adiembra Electoral Area in the Sekondi Constituency of the Western region.