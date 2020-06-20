Ghana’s Covid-19 Recoveries Rise to 10,074

Recoveries from Covid-19 in Ghana have risen to 10,074.

This follows the new discharge protocols being implemented by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The GHS during the last Covid-19 press briefing announced the review of discharge protocols which now covers patients who do not display symptoms of the virus and patients whose symptoms die down during treatment.

For patients who are asymptomatic, they are being discharged 14 days after their initial positive test.

For symptomatic patients, 14 days after testing positive, if they are without symptoms, they are discharged after three days.

According to the government, the change in policy is in line with revised guidelines by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Meanwhile a total of 13,717 confirmed cases have been recorded after 514 new cases were added.

Deaths related to Covid-19 have also increased to 85 from the previous 66.

Active cases are now 3,558.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri