Top Police Officers Return From Qatar 2022 Confab

COP Kofi Boakye, COP George Mensah and COP Edward Tabiri in a group photograph with officials of Qatar

A THREE-man delegation of top police officers has returned home safely from Qatar, hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The delegation is led by COP Kofi Boakye, with COP George Mensah and COP Edward Tabiri as the other members.

Significantly, the delegation travelled to Qatar to participate in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Security Last Mile Conference.

The important conference started from May 22 to 23, 2022, and it was attended by top police officers from across the globe.

The Ghana Police Service was actively represented at the security conference by the COP Kofi Boakye-led delegation.

The delegation would be collaborating with the World Cup hosts to help maintain security among Ghanaian fans at the World Cup.

In this regard, a joint declaration for cooperation between Ghana Police Service and the World Cup Organising Committee was signed during the conference.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service would send policemen to Qatar to maintain security and welfare of Ghanaian fans during the Mundial.

