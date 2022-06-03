Aliu Mahama Stadium Host GNPC Ghana’s Fastest

Reks Brobby

The search for GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human race in the Northern regions begins tomorrow.

And expected to host the meet designed for U-15s, U-18s, seniors and 18 years and above is the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale.

Founder of the Ghana’s Fastest Human project, Reks Brobby said, “The stage is set for the competition, the feedback from the participants is encouraging. We are hoping for a good weather, l can promise that the stakes are indeed high.”

The Paa Joe Stadium, Kumasi, takes over from Tamale on July 9, then the train will move to Cape Coast on August 20, and September 24, for the final at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human initiative, started in 2013, is a project to revive athletics (sprint) in first and second cycle institutions in the country.

Ghana’s Fastest Human Race is sponsored by GNPC, Adidas, GCB Bank, Pippas Gym, Kriate Lync, Wrenco, Moringa King, Indomie and Global Media Alliance.

From The Sports Desk