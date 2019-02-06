Totobi Quakyi Writes Open Letter To Akufo-Addo

Kofi Totobi Quakyi

A former National Security capo, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, has written an open letter to President Akufo-Addo claiming Ghana is on a precipice.

Mr. Totobi Quakyi who is accused of running an unenviable national security regime during his tenure in the 1990s said the President should “pull this nation back from the precipice on which it now stands.”

In his letter, the former security boss described the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election which was held last Thursday as “utterly disgraceful and well-deserving of the condemnation of all true patriots of this nation.”

He said the events at the by-election marked a notable growth in political thuggery that is fast becoming a common feature of Ghanaian politics. This is because they were allegedly perpetrated in the name of the State and with the implements of its defense.

These developments, he said, would weaken the rule of law in the country and destroy the already frail public trust in some key national institutions.

“This, Your Excellency, is the ultimate threat to the security of any nation, especially in our part of the world”, he stressed, adding that, “Several civil society organizations including Occupy Ghana have urged you to establish a judicial commission of enquiry into the unfortunate events of last Thursday. I beseech you to heed these calls”.

He urged the President to as a matter of urgency, “act with haste to commission a public investigation into the circumstances surrounding the events at Ayawaso West Wuogon that justice may have its day”.

He insisted that the investigation must be of true substance, with high credibility “otherwise I fear our national memory of your legacy will be of a moral negligence that allowed us to go over the edge.”

In a related development, Sekou Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has blasted Mr. Totobi Quakyi for his action, saying the once dreaded security capo did not have the moral tight to criticize the President.

A post on his Facebook account titled: “Not so fast Totobi Quakyi!” said “Some of us are old enough to remember what your NDC government in the 1990s did to peaceful demonstrators!”

“On several occasions your government through the security forces brutalized innocent Ghanaians who were just protesting bad government policies!

“Also the so called para-military groups beat up and even killed some demonstrators, so please let’s not go there!

“Your hypocrisy is too glaring and you have no moral right to write any letter to the President,” he added.

