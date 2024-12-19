Tottenham Not Interested In Rashford

Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur boss, Ange Postecoglou, has played down the prospects of a January move for wantaway Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Rashford confirmed on Tuesday night that he was “ready for a new challenge and next steps,” signalling his intent to leave the club after being dropped from United’s squad for Sunday’s derby win at Manchester City.

Prior to Postecoglou’s arrival, Spurs have been credited with an interest in Rashford, but speaking on Wednesday ahead of Tottenham’s EFL Cup quarterfinal tie against United, he said: “If I looked at everyone we were linked to, I’d have no time for anything else. I’ve got other people to do that part of the process. For us, we’ve been pretty disciplined in terms of what we are trying to do here and we’ll continue to be so.”

Pushed on whether that meant no, Postecoglou replied: “That’s not on my radar. You can ask me about Marcus but you can ask me about every Premier League footballer and I’m going to say the same thing.”