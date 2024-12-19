RMU Graduates 6th Batch Of Forklift, Mobile Crane Operators

Graduates and officials in a group photograph after the ceremony

The Regional Maritime University in collaboration with National Association for Heavy-duty Equipment Operators Ghana (NAHEOG) has graduated its sixth batch of trained mobile crane and forklift operators.

The graduates underwent rigorous training programmes that focus on the safe operation of forklifts and mobile cranes with emphasis on safety protocols and adherence to industry best practices.

The graduates were presented with certificates of completion, symbolising their success and achievements.

The sixth graduation of the mobile crane and forklift operators is themed, “Ripples of educational investment in Ghana across Africa.”

The Acting Vice Chancellor of RMU, Dr. Jethro .W. Brooks, stated that, education is one of the most powerful investments any society can make.

He noted that, in Ghana and other member states of RMU, strides have been taken to prioritise technical and vocational educations which are yielding significant returns for the entire Africa continent and the world at large.

He indicated that, Regional Maritime University is at the forefront of bridging the gap between traditional education and industry needs by equipping trainees with practical and market-ready skills.

“RMU training programmes are critical in empowering individuals to be recruited in vital industries such as construction, logistics, oil and gas and shipping sectors that are critical for Ghana’s development and Africa’s integration,” he mentioned.

“Your journey as trainees and now graduates, highlights a compelling truth: the education provided in the Regional Maritime University has the potential to uplift communities, enhance industries and inspire development across Africa,” he added.

Dr. Brooks advised graduates to remember that their achievements are not just for their benefits but for the benefit of the communities they serve and the industries they transform.

He urged them to be proud ambassadors of the institution and of the values it stands for, and also let their work reflect the excellence and dedication that have brought them far.

President National Association for Heavy-duty Equipment Operators Ghana (NAHEOG), Mr. Dominic Kofi Eyiah, indicated that the ceremony signifies the culmination of weeks of diligent effort, unwavering dedication and steadfast perseverance.

“As we stand to the brink of new beginnings, it is imperative to reflect not only on individual journeys but also on the broader of legacy of the institutions and societies that have shaped us,” he said.

Highlighting Ghana’s pivotal role it has played in the educational landscape of Africa, Mr. Dominic stated that, Ghana’s investment in education has transformed the lives of its citizens and left an indelible mark on the Africa continent.

According to him, the commitment to education, starting from the establishment of institutions like the Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute has played a key role in fostering intellectual leadership, Pan-Africanism and independence movements across the continent.

By Janet Odei Amponsah