CCMG Remembers African Migrants Lost At Sea

Members of the CCMG

In a touching ceremony on International Migrants Day, Right to Be Free and Coalition of CSOs on Migration Ghana (CCMG) led a heartfelt tribute to African migrants who have perished in treacherous sea crossings, in Accra.

The event featured the laying of a wreath to honor the countless lives lost in the Mediterranean Sea with the theme, “Honoring the Contributions of Migrants and Respecting their Rights”

Speaking at the ceremony, CEO of Right to be Free, Eric B. Peasah, emphasised the humanity behind the numbers, stating, “These were not mere statistics but mothers, fathers, and children driven by hope to escape poverty, conflict, and despair. A wreath was laid in their memory, symbolising respect for their sacrifices and a reminder that their stories must not be forgotten”.

Mr. Peasah, who also serves as the National Coordinator of CCMG asked the international community to take decisive action, including creating safe and legal migration pathways, ending the criminalisation of migrants, and ensuring a dignified life for all.

Governments were also urged to address the root causes of migration by fostering opportunities at home, particularly for the youth, and to implement the Global Compact for Migration.

He said Ghanaian migrants play a crucial role in the development of Ghana, contributing to sectors like economic growth, health, education, and climate action.

In 2020, remittances from Ghanaian migrants totaled $4.3 billion, or 6% of the country’s GDP, supporting both local businesses and national economic stability, he said.

“Beyond finances, they share expertise in fields like IT, agriculture, and waste management, helping to drive innovation and sustainability efforts in Ghana,” he added. “As migration is inevitable and beneficial when managed well, it is essential to value the contributions of migrants and work together to foster sustainable growth and respect for their rights.”

By Ransford Wletsu