My Critics Try To Belittle Me– Vinicius

Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr said his critics “continue to try to cancel me, to belittle me” after earning one of football’s biggest individual honours.

The Brazil international was named the men’s player of the year at the FIFA Best Awards on Tuesday, seven weeks after missing out on the Ballon d’Or.

The 24-year-old has repeatedly been racially abused while playing in Spain over the past two seasons.

Yet Vinicius scored a career-high 24 goals during the 2023-24 season, helping Real win La Liga and the Champions League.

“I came, I saw, I won,” he wrote on Instagram. “Today I write this for that boy who saw so many idols lift that trophy…your time has come.

“That is, my time has come. The time to state that, yes, I am the best player in the world and I fought a lot to get here.”

Vinicius and his club boycotted the Ballon d’Or ceremony in October, with Real saying the club “does not go where it is not respected”.

Team-mates Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal were also nominated for the men’s award, which was won by Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri.