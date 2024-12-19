Djietror Appointed New Clerk To Parliament

Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror

Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror has been appointed as the new Clerk to Parliament, following an extraordinary meeting of the Parliamentary Service Board in November 2024.

His appointment comes as the current Clerk, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, approaches the compulsory retirement age of 60 on February 2, 2025.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who is also the Chairman of the Parliamentary Service Board, has issued an appointment letter to Mr. Djietror.

This is to allow him to assume his new role starting January 1, 2025.

To facilitate the transition, Mr. Oteng Nsiah has been directed to proceed on annual leave effective December 31, 2024.

Extensive Experience

Mr. Djietror, an experienced lawyer and procedural expert, is among the longest-serving clerks in Parliament.

He has served as Clerk-at-the-Table and Clerk to several key parliamentary committees, including the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs; Business Committee; Committee on Judiciary; and Committee on Foreign Affairs.

His vast experience and procedural knowledge are expected to enable him to handle his new responsibilities seamlessly.

New Role

Mr. Djietror’s appointment comes at a critical time, as he will oversee the swearing-in of Members of Parliament-elect and the election of the Speaker for the 9th Parliament on January 7, 2025.

His expertise as a procedural clerk positions him to manage the proceedings without difficulty.

His appointment will be formally announced to MPs before the House adjourns for the Christmas holidays.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House