UNICEF Supports GTVET

David Prah and Osama Makkawi Khogali (4th L) in a group photograph with some facilitators and participants

THE GHANA Technical and Vocational Education and Training (GTVET), in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Ghana, has launched a Skills Demand and Supply Analysis Project in the Ashanti Region to address gaps in the supply of TVET skills.

Beyond bridging gaps between the current and future skills needs of the local job market in the Ashanti Region and Ghana as a whole, the project also seeks to conduct a thorough analysis of the supply of skills offered by TVET institutions in the region and the demand from industry.

It is also intended for the GTVETS to gain invaluable insights into how it could better prepare learners for the challenges ahead in their careers and enhance their employability and to create pathways for sustainable employment, decent jobs, and economic growth in the Ashanti Region.

The project was launched at the closing of a capacity-building training for 20 mechanical department facilitators of the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI) on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, with UNICEF providing technical and funding support.

The five-week intensive training allowed the facilitators to gain invaluable skills in Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Milling and Lathe Machining that would enhance their facilitating capacities to ensure effective transfer of knowledge to learners.

UNICEF Ghana Country Representative, Osama Makkawi Khogali, said his outfit’s collaboration with GTVET was important to see a more fit-for-purpose education and one that responds to the 21st Century requirement.

He was hopeful that UNICEF’s partnership with GTVET Services would reach the poorest in Ghana and make the TVET an opportunity to break the vicious circle of poverty that has been perpetuating in these communities and families for generations.

He observed that despite positive efforts being made by the government, challenges such as youth unemployment and underemployment persist largely due to growing mismatch in skills taught in school and those demanded by the job market.

According to him, barriers such as insufficient technical and soft skills, limited access to training, and literacy gaps continue to hinder young people from securing meaningful employment.

Addressing these challenges, Mr. Khogali, opined, requires a strong and well-structured TVET system, one that can deliver skills that young people need to succeed.

He noted that majority of Ghana’s demographic configuration consists of young people below the age of 25 years, representing over 56% of the total population which is growing at a rate of 2.5% annually.

This situation, he explained, makes it imperative for Ghana to invest in young people, especially the vulnerable ones, adding that TVET presents the pathway to achieving that.

The Director General of Ghana TVET Service, David Prah, noted that the Ashanti Region was not only a hub for economic activity but also a potential for industrial growth and youth employment.

He, however, identified skills mismatches, underutilised training opportunities, and gaps in industry linkages, as challenges that demanded immediate attention and action.

He, therefore, promised, “We will enhance infrastructure and resources by prioritising investments in state-of-the-art facilities, training tools, and qualified instructors. We aim to elevate the quality of training across institutions, and foster industry partnerships by collaborating with the private sector to ensure the relevance of TVET programmes to industry needs.

The Director General of GTVET Services observed that, Ghana’s economy was intricately tied to the skills of its people and pledged to transform TVET into a powerful engine of growth, innovation, and prosperity for all.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi