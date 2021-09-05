Tracey Boakye Changes Style, Dresses In NPP Colours

Tracey Boakye

Controversial Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, who is believed to be a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is donning NPP colours.

Tracey Boakye believed to be very close to the defeated NDC presidential candidate for the 2016 and 2020 elections, John Dramani Mahama had once said she wants to be buried in an NDC-colored casket when she dies, as a testimony for the NDC in her.

However, for some unknown reasons, the controversial actress showed up in the colors of the ruling New Patriotic Party in a Facebook post.

The confused actress posted on her Facebook page in a top and down dress of NPP’s red, blue and white colours with the caption “Efiewura Guy Guy. Young Rich Landlady.#hisonlychick”.

Tracey Boakye has been under attack for the alleged relationship she had with former President John Mahama.

There were wild speculations that had affairs with the former president leading to the name “Papano”.

It’s unclear if she has now had a change of mind to join the NPP, reasons why she dressed in NPP colours which she once said her mother was a sympathizer but even in her early teen life days, she was sneaking her Mum’s car out to NDC rallies.

Tracey’s dress with in NPP colours and the caption has generated a lot of controversial comments from her fans under her post, who are blasting her left and right for allegedly disowning her party after her claims that she has unconditional love for the NDC.

Also with the hashtags post “Young Rich Landlady, and the His Only Chick” under her caption has generated a lot of questions by her fans to believe the alleged relationship she had with Ex-President John Mahama, who has been accused of buying the East Legon Mansion for her.

Meanwhile, some of the fans also trolled her over her post for dressing in NPP colours as some also welcome her to join NPP.

BY Daniel Bampoe