Traders Endorse Bawumia For President

In a heartwarming display of support, traders in Ghana have publicly endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential candidate, for the upcoming 2024 elections.

The traders, who spoke to journalists, praised Dr. Bawumia’s humility and kindness, citing his preference for using public transportation and walkiPolitics ng among the people, unlike other aspirants who opt for luxurious V8 convoys.

“I’ve seen Dr. Bawumia take the bus and even walk to interact with us,” said one trader.

“His humility is inspiring, and we believe he’ll continue to prioritize the welfare of ordinary Ghanaians,” a trader said after shaking Dr Bawumia on his campaign tour in the Kpone Katamanso Constituency on Tuesday.

The traders also expressed their gratitude for the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which has transformed the lives of countless young Ghanaians.

“Dr. Bawumia has shown his commitment to education, and we trust him to continue this life-changing program,” another trader added.

This endorsement comes at a critical time in Ghana’s electoral landscape, where voters are weighing their options between Dr. Bawumia and former President John Mahama.

As the campaign season heats up, Dr. Bawumia’s reputation as a humble and kind-hearted leader continues to resonate with the grassroots.

His willingness to engage with ordinary Ghanaians, coupled with his policy initiatives, has earned him the admiration of many.

The traders’ endorsement is a testament to Dr. Bawumia’s connection with the people and his commitment to improving their lives.

-BY Daniel Bampoe