NDC’s Sudden Interest In 2015 IEA Communique Raises Eyebrows

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been referencing a 2015 communique from the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) to justify their calls for an independent forensic audit of the biometric voters’ register.

However, this newfound enthusiasm has raised questions, given the NDC’s initial boycott of the IEA-organized debate on Ghana’s voters’ register in October 2015.

At the time, the NDC deemed the event unnecessary and a waste of time, accusing the IEA of attempting to usurp the Electoral Commission’s (EC) constitutional mandate.

Yet, nine years later, the party is quoting extensively from the communique, signed by Jean Mensa, then IEA Executive Director.

The communique resulted from a consensus reached among over 100 participants, including parliamentarians, civil society, political parties, and media representatives.

Notably, the NDC’s current Director of Elections, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has been citing the document to support the party’s “Enough is Enough” demonstrations.

However, it’s been pointed out that the NDC’s stance on voters’ register issues has been inconsistent.

After boycotting the IEA debate, they participated in an EC-sponsored public forum led by Justice Crabbe, where they opposed calls for an independent audit and new voters’ register.

Instead, they advocated for established traditions and conventions to address electoral issues.

The Crabbe Panel’s 16-point recommendations did not include independent forensic audits or new voters’ registers.

The report emphasized transparency, collaboration, and respect between the EC and stakeholders.

The NDC’s sudden interest in the 2015 communique has been labeled opportunistic, particularly given their past rejection of its contents.

With the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections looming, the party’s motives are being scrutinized.

-BY Daniel Bampoe