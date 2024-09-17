Ghana Loses Tech Guru, Chinery-Hesse

Herman Kojo Chinery-Hesse

The African tech community is mourning the loss of Herman Kojo Chinery-Hesse, a trailblazing entrepreneur and founder of theSOFTtribe, Ghana’s oldest and largest software company.

Chinery-Hesse passed away on Monday evening due to cardiac arrest, leaving behind a legacy of innovation and transformation.

Known as the “Bill Gates of Africa,” Chinery-Hesse was a visionary who revolutionized Ghana’s digital landscape.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1963, he attended Mfantsipim School in Ghana and Westlake High School in Texas and graduated from Texas State University with a degree in Industrial Technology.

Chinery-Hesse’s impact on Ghana’s tech industry cannot be overstated.

In 1991, he established theSOFTtribe, which introduced groundbreaking solutions such as mobile-based community security systems, government payroll software, enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, and national utility billing platforms.

Beyond software development, Chinery-Hesse was a passionate advocate for African storytelling.

His “African Echoes” project aimed to produce African audiobooks for global audiences, providing a platform for African voices to share their stories.

A sought-after speaker, Chinery-Hesse shared his insights at renowned institutions like Oxford, Harvard Business School, and Wharton.

He was also a regular feature on global media outlets such as CNN, BBC, and Al Jazeera.

Chinery-Hesse’s passing has sent shockwaves through the tech community, with tributes pouring in from around the world.

-BY Daniel Bampoe