Islamic Cleric Clears Bawumia Shrine Visit Amidst NDC Criticism

A prominent Islamic cleric has come to the defense of the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who has been criticized by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for receiving prayers at a shrine.

The cleric, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that there is nothing wrong with Dr Bawumia seeking prayers from a traditional priest, adding that the Vice President’s visit to the shrine was a sign of respect for the traditional institution.

The Opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC had earlier criticized Bawumia for visiting the shrine, with some party officials accusing him of engaging in “paganism” and “idolatry.”

However, the Islamic cleric’s comments have helped to clarify the situation and provide a more nuanced understanding of the Vice President’s actions.

According to the cleric, Dr Bawumia’s visit to the shrine was a gesture of goodwill and a sign of respect for the traditional institution.

The cleric added that the Vice President’s actions were in line with Islamic teachings, which emphasize the importance of respecting other cultures and traditions.

The controversy surrounding Dr Bawumia’s shrine visit began when photos of him storming Nungua on his campaign tour and receiving prayers from a traditional priest surfaced on social media.

The photos sparked a heated debate, with some Ghanaians praising Dr Bawumia for his openness to other cultures, while NDC activists criticized him for allegedly engaging in “pagan” practices.

However, the Islamic cleric’s comments have helped to calm the storm, and have provided a more balanced perspective on the issue.

The cleric’s statement highlights the importance of respecting other cultures and traditions and emphasizes that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s actions were in line with Islamic teachings.

-BY Daniel Bampoe