Gunshot Rocks NDC Demo In Kumasi

A nationwide demonstration organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) took a violent turn in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital on Tuesday, as police clashed with protesters at the Electoral Commission’s regional office.

The “Enough is Enough” protest, which aimed at expressing concerns over alleged discrepancies in the voters’ register, quickly escalated into chaos.

Eyewitnesses report that the situation turned violent after an agitated crowd was prevented from joining NDC executives as they entered the regional office to present their petition to the Ashanti Regional EC boss.

The crowd’s frustration boiled over, leading to a scuffle that resulted in broken barricades and shattered glass doors.

A policewoman was injured in the process, and three protesters were arrested amid the sounds of gunshots.

Despite the police denying reports of any shooting incident, tensions remain high.

However, the NDC executives, after the protest, met with the police commissioner in the building while supporters outside chanted and demanded access to the facility.

The NDC’s protest stems from concerns over the Electoral Commission’s handling of the voters’ register.

The party seeks an independent forensic audit of the register, citing discrepancies and potential biases.

BY Daniel Bampoe