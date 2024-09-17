Akufo-Addo Praises SIGA For Revolutionizing State-Owned Enterprises

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) for its remarkable achievements in transforming Ghana’s state-owned enterprises.

Speaking at the 2024 SIGA Annual Stakeholders Engagement at the Rock City hotel in Kwahu, the President highlighted SIGA’s invaluable contributions to addressing structural deficiencies, ensuring transparency, accountability, and fairness.

Established in 2019, SIGA has collaborated with public sectors to develop a strategic framework, resulting in significant reductions in financial losses and irregularities.

The President acknowledged the crucial support of external partners like the World Bank and IMF, which has strengthened government structures, including SIGA.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized the need for continued compliance and leveraging technology to further improve SIGA’s operations.

His comments come as SIGA’s achievements attract international attention, with governments from The Gambia and Namibia seeking to learn from Ghana’s experience.

The President’s praise for SIGA underscores the organization’s critical role in revolutionizing Ghana’s state-owned enterprises, making them more sustainable, transparent, and accountable.

By addressing structural deficiencies and ensuring transparency, SIGA has helped to boost confidence in the sector and promote economic growth.

SIGA’s achievements have far-reaching implications for Ghana’s development.

By reducing financial losses and irregularities, SIGA has helped to free up resources for critical public investments, such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Moreover, SIGA’s emphasis on transparency and accountability has helped to promote good governance and reduce corruption.

The President’s comments also highlighted the importance of international cooperation in driving development.

The support of external partners like the World Bank and IMF has been crucial in strengthening government structures and promoting best practices.

-BY Daniel Bampoe