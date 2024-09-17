NDC Drags EC To Parliament

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presented a petition to Parliament on Tuesday, seeking redress over alleged discrepancies in the voters’ register for the upcoming December 2024 elections.

The petition, a culmination of the party’s “Enough is Enough” demonstration, demands electoral transparency and accountability from the Electoral Commission.

The NDC’s concerns center around the Electoral Commission’s refusal to allow an independent audit of the voter’s register.

The General Secretary of the party, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey outlined the party’s key demands to Parliament’s leadership, emphasizing the need for a bi-partisan probe into the Electoral Commission’s conduct.

“We cannot trust the Electoral Commission to ensure a free and fair election,” Kwetey stated. “An independent forensic audit of the voters’ register is crucial to restoring credibility.”

The NDC’s petition details 10 key demands, including a bi-partisan probe into the Electoral Commission’s conduct, Immediate publication of forensic audit findings, Re-exhibition of the voters’ register post-forensic audit, and Five-day re-exhibition of the voter’s register after forensic audit is completed

The Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who received the Petition, assured the NDC that Parliament would look into their demands. “We will address genuine concerns through dialogue,” he noted.

The NDC’s “Enough is Enough” demonstration saw thousands of party supporters taking to the streets nationwide, protesting the Electoral Commission’s handling of the voters’ register.

The NDC alleged that they have discovered 243,540 previous transfers added to the 2024 transfers, eroding their trust in the Electoral Commission.

