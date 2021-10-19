Traders Lectured On Poverty Alleviation

GWH CM Network members with some traders

THE NATIONAL Secretary of Great Way of Hope CM-Network (GWH CM Network), a non-governmental organisation, Kwaku Addai, has encouraged traders at the Abinkyi market in Kumasi to strive hard to alleviate poverty.

Kwaku Addai addressed the traders last Saturday, October 16, 2021, when his NGO celebrated this year’s International Day for the Eradication of Poverty with them at the market.

This year’s celebration was under theme: “Building Forward Together: Ending Persistent Poverty, Respecting Our Planet.”

In his speech, the National Secretary of the NGO pointed out that the Day’s celebration was in agreement with the mission of his outfit, which is a leading organisation in mobilisation, training and socioeconomic empowerment of people, communities and organisations.

Building forward, he said meant “transforming our relationship with nature, dismantling structures of discrimination that disadvantage people in poverty, building on the moral and legal framework of human rights that places human dignity at the heart of policy and action.

“According to the World Bank report on projected poverty impacts of COVID-19, between 71 to 100 million people are being pushed into poverty as a result of the crisis, with the majority of the new extreme poor being found in South Asian and sub-Saharan countries where poverty rates are already high,” he said.

He said, in 2021, this number is expected to rise to between 143 and 163 million. These ‘new poor’ will join the ranks of the 1.3 billion people already living in persistent poverty; their condition having been worsened by the global pandemic.

GWH CM-Network leads in fighting poverty, making sure that the vulnerable people and communities build a better life and also providing opportunities to the poor to make their concerns heard.

FROM David Afum & Lonta Doris, Kumasi