I Prefer Ghana Jollof – Ed Sheeran Declares

Yemi Alade and Ed Sheeran

The latest video circulating on social media has captured British singer, Ed Sheeran, endorsing Ghana’s Jollof over that of Nigeria.

According to him, he prefers Ghana Jollof to any other Jollof because it is the best and there is no argument about that.

The endorsement has come years after several debates on which of the two countries owns the bragging right to the best Jollof.

The multiple award-winning singer made this known while speaking to Nigerian musician Yemi Alade at the London 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards.

He told her Ghana remains the best, as Yemi tried to make a case for her country.

“I think I prefer Ghana Jollof, when we link in Ghana, we live with a lot of Nigerians so I probably will let you taste. There is no argument about what’s good or bad,” he stated.

However, he was quick to add that he has not been to Nigeria, but the meal he tasted in Ghana was worth it.