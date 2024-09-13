Trainee Nurses Mob Bawumia

Trainee nurses at the Teshie Nursing and Midwifery Training College could not help thanking Vice President Bawumia when he visited the school in the Ledzokuku Constituency.

He was there as part of his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.

But when Dr. Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), arrived at the campus for his ‘Youth Connect’ programme, the entire place got electrified with chants of ‘It Is Possible’ and ‘Paapaoodende’ literally falling over themselves, all in praise of the restoration of the nursing trainee allowances, which was cancelled by the previous Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

According to the students, but for the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led NPP administration, they would not have benefited from the nursing trainee allowances and, therefore, could not help but express gratitude.

When he got the opportunity to address them, Dr. Bawumia, who is also the incumbent Vice President, asked the students to let their votes in the upcoming elections reflect the appreciation they had expressed.

“One of the things that I was clear about in the 2016 campaign; I was very very adamant and our party was adamant that god-willing when we come, we will restore the nursing trainee allowances that were cancelled, and we have restored the nursing trainee allowances,” he said.

Whilst he acknowledged the fact that the release of these allowances sometimes witnessed some delays, Dr. Bawumia was of the conviction that “allowance delayed is better than allowance cancelled.”

He, therefore, gave his word, saying, “We will continue to make sure…and I’m working with the Ministry of Finance on a way to make sure we don’t have delays, so I’m hoping that we will eliminate this issue of delays very soon for all of you.”

Earlier, Dr. Bawumia spoke extensively about his vision for the country during a community stakeholder engagement at the Church of Pentecost’s Great Temple in Teshie.

The meeting was attended by the clergy, imams, traditional and opinion leaders as well as enthusiastic NPP supporters and sympathisers.

The constituents were receptive to the NPP flagbearer’s message, cheering him with shouts and admiration.

Dr. Bawumia reiterated his plan to reduce the cost of public transport by 40 per cent by introducing electric buses.

He also pledged to reduce the cost of electricity by 50 per cent by generating 2,000 megawatts of solar power during the first four years of his administration.

The Vice President recalled some of the policy interventions implemented by the Akufo-Addo-led government over the past seven years.

He mentioned the Free Senior High School (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), digitisation of some public sector institutions including the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the Passport Office and the Registrar General’s Department, thus, improving the delivery of public services.

The NPP flagbearer reaffirmed his promise to implement a new tax regime after granting tax amnesty to businesses and individuals, 10-year validity driver’s licence renewable in every five years, and procure 50,000 closed circuit (CCTV) cameras for the security agencies to be installed in district and regional capitals to minimise crime.

On his part, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, said the ruling NPP government had completed the construction of a landing beach for Teshie and asphalted some roads in the area.

Dr. Okoe-Boye, who is also the Minister of Health, said kidney patients, especially those below 18 years and above 60 years had been captured under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to fund the costs of treatments.

He, therefore, expressed belief that “Dr. Bawumia is a gift from God and we should all vote for him in the December 7 elections to continue the good works of the government.”

He said the ruling NPP government had so far recruited 200,000 medical personnel over the past seven years, and assured that it would improve the conditions of service of health workers in the country.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent