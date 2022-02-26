Transport Fares Go Up 15% Today

The fifteen percent rise in transport fares takes effect today, Saturday, February 26, 2022, following announcement by the Road Transport Operators.

Transport unions who have been in talks with government since December 2021, had demanded a 30% upward adjustment, but that was turned down by the government.

However, the unions and government after a meeting on Monday, February 21, 2022, agreed to the 15 percent rise in fares, and it was to take effect today.

“We kindly request all commercial transport operators to comply with the new fares and post same at loading terminals”, excerpts of the Road Transport Operators union statement indicated.

According to the unions, the increment is in line with the administrative arrangements on public transport fares and after intense negotiations with stakeholders, taking into consideration the plight of drivers, commuters and the general public.

It explained that current trends on the international market and their impact on domestic fuel prices called for the upward adjustment.

Just like other countries, numerous transport associations say the high cost of fuel, high import duty on vehicles, increase in the cost of spare parts and vehicle lubricants are among the reasons for the increment in fares.

“We further request all operators and the general public to kindly cooperate for the successful implementation of the new fares”, the Road Transport operators further urged.

The last time commercial transport fares went up in Ghana was in June 2021 when It went up by 13% at the time.

The transport operators attributed the decision to fuel price hikes.

By Vincent Kubi