Trial of Ex-Mozambique President’s Son Due

Ndambi Guebuza

The trial of the eldest son of ex-Mozambican president Armando Guebuza, Ndambi Guebuza, is expected to begin in the capital Maputo.

The former president’s son is being tried alongside 18 suspects in Mozambique’s biggest post-independence corruption case.

Mr Guebuza and former members of the State Information and Security Service (Sise) are among those expected to appear as defendants in the case whose hearings will run until 1 September.

Former Finance Minister Manuel Chang is also wanted over the scandal and is fighting extradition in South Africa.

The trial will take place at the BO Maximum Security Prison in Maputo.

Between 2013 and 2014, Mozambique borrowed about $2bn (£1.5bn) but only disclosed most of the debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2016.

The scandal plunged Mozambique into its worst financial crisis since independence in 1975.

It also led to the suspension of budgetary aid to Mozambique by its external partners.

