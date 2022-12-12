TROCAG Board Urged To Step-Up Galamsey Fight

The Executive of TROCAG at the launch in Accra

Deputy Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey has called on the Executive and Board members of The Royal Chiefs Association of Ghana (TROCAG) to step up the ‘galamsey’ fight in their traditional areas.

Mr. Okraku Mantey made this known when addressing a durbar of the paramount chiefs, queens, and elders at the launch of TROCAG in Accra.

He said the effect of unregistered small-scale mining in Ghana known popularly as galamsey causes pollution and stagnation of water bodies.

“The ongoing operation of unregistered, illegal mining activity in Ghana has also brought about the loss of precious life and also unavailability of land for economic and domestic ventures such as agricultural, the building of infrastructures and affecting tourism as well,” he said.

Mr. Okraku Mantey further indicated that in as much as the government is working with regular stakeholders to fight the galamsey menace, the TROCAG Board and its executives must step up their fight against galamsey.

In response, Dr. Okogyedom Kofi Eduah V of the Ekumfi Kuotukwa traditional area said the chiefs have limited powers to fight illegal mining activities in their various jurisdictions.

“These illegal miners go for proper documentation from various authorities with the permit to mine in your area as chief what right do you have to stop them if they have that right?

He therefore appealed to the government to take a second look at the constitution and other laws which restricts chiefs to have a say in illegal mining.

In his remarks, the President of TROCAG, Okatakyie Nana Anim I, Sanaahene Ati New Tafo said the association will create an enabling environment and opportunity for the youth to learn about various cultures and traditions of Ghana whiles working closely with those from the diaspora.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke