Trouble Looms Over Tema Kplejoo Festival

TROUBLE IS brewing at Tema Meanhean over the intention of the youth to break the COVID-19 protocols in celebration of this year’s Kplejoo Festival.

The youth are purportedly against the Traditional Council and some leadership of the area who have stopped them from having elaborate campaign of the Kplejoo festival as a result of ban on social gathering as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that some youth groups in Tema Manhean have reportedly taken a defiant stance towards the celebration of this year’s Kpelejoo Festival rather in contravention of the President’s directive on the ban on such activities.

The Metropolitan Security Council (METSEC) had picked Intel about intention of the youth to break the laws through series of sporadic attacks by machete-wielding thugs, visiting mayhem on purported rival groups under the guise of dress rehearsals in anticipation of the impending festival.

The Mayor of Tema, Felix Nii Anang-La who happens to be head of security in the metropolis visited the youth and informed them that “I wish to state unequivocally that, the ban is still in force and that in consultation with the Tema Traditional Council and the security forces, they have resolved to quell any disturbances that have the potential of threatening life and property.

He therefore appealed to the ardent celebrants of the local festival to bear with leadership in this difficult times.

Kplejoo is forerunner to the annual Homowo festival and during this celebration, the traditional priests and priestesses worship the gods of the land, cleanse the various stools and pray to them for bountiful food and fish amidst singing and dancing.

The Kplejoo is celebrated over two days. On Friday, which is called Sakumo Kplee, the Sakumo Wulomo, Nii Ashiboi Kofi presides over the festivities which is celebrated by a carnival like procession with drumming and dancing and display of flags.

The second day is known as Tsaade Kplee which is superintended by the Paramount Chief of Tema.

Celebrants clad in white to signify purity and victory showed up in their numbers to make merry and renew their brotherliness.

Kplejoo celebration is song and drum-based and during the festival, special songs are sung by mostly the youth to inspire or critique individuals on their accomplishments.

The festival affords the youth an opportunity to express their resentment, criticise the wrong doings of people in authority including the chief and elders through specially composed songs. However, these songs after the period of the celebration constitute a customary offense.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Tema