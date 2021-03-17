GUS CAMEO- Inspires Youth In Luxury Real Estate

The Chief Executive Officer of Cameo 1 Homes, Augustine Ewiah has inspired Ghanaian Youth to consider investing in real estate.

According to him, real estate business over the years has witnessed upward sales, saying, Ghana’s economic growth has increased the supply of prime real estate assets which makes it one of Africa’s most promising market for investors.

Mr. Augustine said after working tirelessly for 20 years in the real estate industry in the country, he now represents the largest property in Ghana, The Plantation which is sitting on 57 acres of land and listed at $3,5 million.

His portfolio continues to include some of the most prestigious and marquee homes in Ghana.

“ the youth must see the opportunities in estate development in Ghana, and also stay humble especially when dealing with clients from different walks of life because they can market your firm to attract more sales”.

He was recently honored by the Face Of Ghana Youth Awards (FOGYA) for his contribution to the development of luxury real estate in the country.

Cameo1 Homes for 20 years in the Ghanaian real estate industry has provided the best of luxury estate services to clients and notable among the packages include the Covid-19 designed relief packages for renters who were laid-off and were unable to pay their rent.

The relief packages covered both the commercial and residential tenancies to benefits from not paying rent or not moving out of rented premises to protect tenants during the pandemic.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke