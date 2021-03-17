Volta, Oti Get ‘Dumsor’ Timetable

Residents in the Volta and Oti regions of Ghana will experience a 12-hour planned power outages for five days, including the weekend, the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO) has announced.

The outages starting from Thursday March 18 to Monday, march 22, 2021 are to allow GRIDCO undertake repair works on their transformer that supplies power to the Volta and Oti region.

An announcement by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) explained that the company will be interrupting power supply to the two regions on the request of GIDCO, whose 69KV transmission line from Asiekpe Bulk Supply point requires some major maintenance works.

The interaction is designed such that power goes off at 6:00am to 6:00pm or 6PM to 6:00am; thus a 12-hour power rationing routine.

Some of the areas affected include Keta, Sogakofe, Adaklu, Ho Akatsi, Hohoe, Jasikan, Nkwanta, Dambai among others.

This planned power disruption comes after a nationwide power outage about a fortnight ago. The recent interruption in power supply in the national capital, Accra and the second biggest city in the country, Kumasi has attracted the displeasure of the citizens, many of whom wonder if the dreaded era of ‘dumsor’ (frequent power outage) as was experienced between 2012 to 2016 was back.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)