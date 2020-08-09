Truck Crushes 2 Brothers To Death

Two Nigerian brothers have been crushed to death by a truck,

in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria.

The brothers identified as

Ojo Hezekiah Abidemi, 25, and Ojo Ayomide,21, were said to be on their way to see their mother on Friday, August 8, 2020 when the incident occurred.

The brothers are reported to be students of University of Nigeria

affiliate College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti.

The brothers were on their way to visit their mum who’s based in Akure and stopped by a fuel station and according to eye witnesses as they were coming out of the fuel station, an oncoming truck rammed into them.

Eyewitnesses say the truck driver ran away while the victims were both rushed to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

By Melvin Tarlue