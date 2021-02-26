Truck Driver Runs Over Student at Mankessim

A 17-years-old student named Dorothy Mensah has been Hit to death by a truck.

Five of her colleagues sustained various degrees of injuries after the truck hit them while crossing the road at Mankessim in the Central Region.

The truck was loaded with bags of cement.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the deceased Dorothy Mensah and her colleagues are student of the Aisha Islamic Basic school who were crossing the road from school when the speeding vehicle hit and ran over Dorothy causing her instant death.

According to an eyewitness report, the five injured students are on admission at the Mankessim Roman Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Saltpond Mortuary while the Police investigate the incident.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke