Ayorkor Botchwey Markets Ghana To Spanish Delegation

The Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has encouraged Spanish investors to take advantage of investment opportunities in Ghana.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey made the appeal on Friday, February 26, 2021, when she hosted Spain’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Cristina Gallach Figureas.

Madam Figureas is leading a 11-member delegation from Spain to Ghana to hold bilateral discussions with officials in Ghanaian institutions.

Discussing trade and investment opportunities with the delegation at the Foreign Ministry in Accra, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey said Spain’s foreign policy on Africa as embodied in the 3rd Spanish African plan and welcome the willingness to engage the continent in the area of trade and investment.

According to her, the start of trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with a market size of 1.2 billion, will provide a big opportunity for Spanish businesses.

She observed the need for the two countries to explore new areas of cooperation particularly in the areas of gender equality, education, mining, pharmaceuticals, vehicle parts manufacturing, ceramics, entrepreneurship and football training especially since both Ghana and Spain are football loving countries with Spain possessing enormous expertise.

Support

In line with the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalisation of Enterprises Support (CARES) Programme, she further solicited support for the intended expansion of health infrastructure in Ghana.

She also solicited Spain’s support for the modernization of agriculture in the country by complementing Government in the Planting for Food and Jobs and the Rearing for Food and Jobs (PFJ/RFJ) initiatives which aims at mitigating the impact of the pandemic on the lives and livelihoods of Ghanaians.

Relations

She explained that relations between the two countries, dating back to the 1960s have been characterized by the regular exchange of high-level visits and indicate that visits have enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

For instance, she refered to the working visit undertaken by the former Deputy Foreign Minister, Hon. Charles Owiredu to Spain from 16th to 19th June, 2019 during which he held discussions on a wide variety of issues including Defence, Finance and Social Affairs with Spanish officials including the then Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, H.E Fernando Martin Valenzuela Marzo.

She mentioned that the working visit to Ghana in November 2017 by the Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain, Mr. Raimundo Robredo Rubio as well as the working visit of the Spanish Minister for the Interior, Hon. Fernando Grade-Marlaska Gomez in February 2019.

She recalled the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Accra in December, 2005 covering issues of mutual interest including political consultation and suggested a renewal of the pledge to maintain regular contacts possibly on a bi-annual basis.

By Melvin Tarlue