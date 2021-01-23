Truck Pusher Torn into Pieces As 2 Cars run Over Him

A truck pusher who was going about his day just to find what he would eat and also use to feed his family has been hit by two cars.

The cars ran over him, killing him on the spot.

According to an eyewitness report, the young man after being hit by the cars had his brains popping out from his head which resulted in him dying.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that, the truck pusher wanted to drive his wooden car between the two cars but got crushed by the vehicle on the Mankessim highway in the Central Region.

His body has been collected and sent to the mortuary pending identification by the family.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke