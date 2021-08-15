True Riches Come From God- Martha Ankomah Preaches Prosperity

Martha Ankomah

Actress Martha Ankomah has been inspiring her followers on social media on the need not to always pursue material wealth.

This is because being rich is not everything about material wealth.

She made this known in an Instagram post on Sunday to wish her followers a happy Sunday.

“True riches come from God. If all you have can be bought then you don’t have that much. Happy Sunday family,” she indicated.

Martha remains one of Ghana’s most celebrated actresses. She has been acting in 1994. After taking part in several auditions for movies, and acting in some television series and film productions, she entered into Next Movie Star, where she was placed third in the 2007 edition of the reality show. That paved the way for her rise in the movie industry.

She has since featured in a long list of Ghanaian and Nigerian movie productions.

By Francis Addo