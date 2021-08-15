Ghana On Border Alert Over Marburg and Ebola – GHS

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has increased its border surveillance following the confirmation of Marburg and Ebola cases in Guinea and Ivory Coast respectively.

Director-General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, announced this at the Minister’s briefing in Accra today.

He said the Service had sent red alert messages to its regional offices to intensify border surveillance.

Additionally, he said the GHS is collaborating with the Ghana Immigration Service and other border agencies to track and stop illegal entrants into the country.

He said the country can diagnose both Marburg and Ebola diseases adding that the GHS has activated an epidemic preparedness and response system since the onset of the Coronavirus disease and had intensified public education and sensitization on Marburg and Ebola diseases as well.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said there was no approved vaccine or antiviral treatment for the Marburg Virus Disease, which has haemorrhaging fever as one of its major features.

Some symptoms of the diseases include nausea, jaundice, abdominal pains, vomiting, sore throat and headaches.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri