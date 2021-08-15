Average Covid-19 Cases Declining -GHS

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has said the daily average cases of Covid-19 is declining.

According to him, Ghana’s average cases of Covid-19 is around 400, with active cases dropping from 8,000 at the peak period to 6,000.

Speaking at the Minister’s Press Briefing in Accra Today, Dr Kuma-Aboayge attributed the decline in the country’s Covid-19 cases to the ongoing mass vaccination exercise in hotspots communities, including Accra and Kumasi metropolitan areas.

He however decried the public’s disregard for the Covid-9 safety protocols and called for enforcement.

“Currently, 1.53 million tests had been conducted with 111,232 confirmed positive cases, 104,298 recoveries and 930 deaths,” he said.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said the Johnson & Johnson vaccines were being administered in 11 districts in hotspots areas in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

He further announced that 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccines would arrive in the country in the next two weeks while 1.3 million doses of Pfizer and 1.2 million Moderna vaccines were expected very soon.

He also cautioned those who have already taken the AstraZeneca vaccines not to join the ongoing Johnson & Johnson vaccination programme for their safety.

