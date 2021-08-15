Choose More Wives Than Side Chicks – Dr Kwaku Oteng Tells Men

Dr Kwaku Oteng

The Founder and President of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng has advised men to marry more wives if only they want blessing and peace than engaging in the ‘side chicks’ business.

According to him, a lot of married men are having multiple girlfriends but people like him are the ones who are courageous to bring the ladies as their second or third wives.

He explained that base on what he has gone through in life, it has become his philosophy to cater for children he fathers out of wedlock and make such women his wives.

Dr Oteng disclosed this to Vaultz Magazine in an interview.

He said it is better to adopt polygamy than keeping concubines in the name of obeying the teachings of the Bible while no book speaks against having multiple wives.

Dr Kwaku Oteng added that these men with girlfriends aside from being married move to the extent of hiding their biological children because they were born out of wedlock but that is not in his books.

He emphasized that for him he father a child with a woman and make it public for people to see adding that he had an ordeal in the past so he does not want anyone’s child to go through that as no books speak against having multiple wives so it is not a sin.

BY Daniel Bampoe