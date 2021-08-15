Don’t Exchange Lands With V8- Henry Quartey Tells Ga Chiefs

Henry Quartey

Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey is asking Ga Chiefs to stop selling Ga lands for a pittance.

The regional minister who was speaking at a Homowo forum in Accra lamented how the chiefs exchanged lands for V8 that they can’t handle nor maintain.

He stated that “You sit here and sell our lands. You exchange acres of land for V8. Anyone asks where the Ga Chiefs are, pointing to a mango tree with V8 parked under a mango tree. A car you can’t even handle. This is shameful”, he agonised.

BY Daniel Bampoe