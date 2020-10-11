Trump No Longer Poses Covid-19 Risk To Others – Doctor

President Donald Trump of the United States is no longer a coronavirus transmission threat to others.

This is according to a memo from White House physician, Sean Conley.

According to the memo, “this evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s covid PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others.”

“Now at day 10 from symptoms onset, fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved, the assortment of advanced diagnostic tests obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus,” the memo read.

It added that “in addition, sequential testing throughout his illness has demonstrated decreasing viral loads that correlate with increasing cycle threshold of times, as well as decreasing and now undetectable subgenomic mRNA.”

President Trump and his wife Melania tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, October 2, 2020.

He was taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment.

About 214, 000 persons have died from coronavirus in the US.

Below is the memo

By Melvin Tarlue